El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.82

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.82 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 5821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a market cap of $732.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $111.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,969,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

