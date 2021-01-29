Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Trading Up 6%

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.30. Approximately 106,160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 301,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EKSO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. The business had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EKSO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 153,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 33,248 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and sells exoskeletons for use in the healthcare, industrial, and military markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. It primarily offers EksoNR, a bionic suit that provides the ability to stand and walk over ground with a full weight-bearing, reciprocal gait using a cane, crutches, or a walker to individuals with spinal cord injuries and hemiplegia due to stroke; and EksoUE, a wearable assistive device that helps to reduce the effect of gravity on the wearer's shoulders and arms, as well as reduce fatigue while rehabilitation sessions to achieve a larger active range of motion.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.