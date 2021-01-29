EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

EKIMAS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASNB)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. EKIMAS shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 249,273 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $720,681.00, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About EKIMAS (OTCMKTS:ASNB)

EKIMAS Corporation develops polymer materials for use in the design and development of medical devices used for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. It offers polymers under the ChronoFilm, ChronoFlex, ChronoThane, ChronoPrene, ChronoSil, HydroThane, HydroMed, and PolyBlend trade names.

