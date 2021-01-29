EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) Shares Gap Up to $70.50

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.50, but opened at $73.50. EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 215,760 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £316.22 million and a PE ratio of 49.29.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

