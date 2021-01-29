Eidoo One Day Volume Reaches $597,644.00 (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. One Eidoo token can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eidoo has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eidoo has a market cap of $43.06 million and $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00063684 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.64 or 0.00770037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005597 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00043736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.22 or 0.03807074 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00013659 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00017629 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

Buying and Selling Eidoo

Eidoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

