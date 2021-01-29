EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) Short Interest Up 273.2% in January

EHAVE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EHVVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 273.2% from the December 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,421,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EHVVF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,734,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,187. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13. EHAVE has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

EHAVE, Inc, a healthcare company, develops medical cannabis and mental health data platform that integrates with its proprietary and third-party assessment and therapeutic digital applications in Canada. The company offers MegaTeam and Ninja Reflex, a clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for the patient; and adapts custom and third-party clinically validated digital assessment and rehabilitation software for enhanced patient engagement and data modeling.

