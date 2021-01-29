Egretia One Day Volume Tops $2.16 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. During the last week, Egretia has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Egretia token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Egretia has a market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00066469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.43 or 0.00825173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.87 or 0.04040903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Egretia Profile

Egretia is a token. It was first traded on May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Egretia project is cooperating with Egret Technology, a globally well-known HTML5 technology service provider. Their goal is to combine blockchain with HTML5 technology to create the world’s first HTML5 blockchain engine and platform, aiming for applying blockchain to vertical industries. Egretia is also committed to building four core platforms and an incubator, providing comprehensive blockchain solutions and services for players, content providers, channels and advertisers, and facilitating a complete ecosystem in which tokens circulate. EGT is an ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange in the ecosystem. “

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.