eGain Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EGAN)

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 673 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,003% compared to the average daily volume of 61 put options.

In related news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in eGain by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in eGain by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 26,957 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 72,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 50.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $342.38 million, a PE ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.81.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of eGain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

