Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90-5.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 33,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,867. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $92.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.82.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $5,832,919.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,358,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total transaction of $27,069.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,784,109.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,133 shares of company stock worth $25,683,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

