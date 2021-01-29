Eden (EDN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64,480.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Eden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eden has a market capitalization of $954,242.70 and $64,480.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eden has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00068097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.14 or 0.00853697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00050107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,428.71 or 0.04189332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017399 BTC.

About Eden

Eden is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

