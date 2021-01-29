ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Short Interest Update

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ MOHO opened at $2.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92. ECMOHO has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.20.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.14). ECMOHO had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $71.45 million for the quarter.

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

