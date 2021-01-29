Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Stock Rating Lowered by 140166

140166 lowered shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

ECHO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Echo Global Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $732.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Echo Global Logistics has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $691.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.67 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $958,065. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2,115.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

