EBCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 (EBC)

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, EBCoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. EBCoin has a total market capitalization of $943,350.43 and approximately $4.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EBCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00066469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $284.43 or 0.00825173 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00048335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,392.87 or 0.04040903 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014751 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017459 BTC.

EBCoin Token Profile

EBCoin (EBC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 tokens. EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EBCoin Token Trading

EBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

