eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438,816 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 171,693 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.64% of eBay worth $223,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 437,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,215,592. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

