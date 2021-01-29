eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,319 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,588 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 44,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in eBay by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $3,718,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773 in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

