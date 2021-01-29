Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Trading 15% Higher

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) traded up 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.22. 7,030,425 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 8,863,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its 200-day moving average is $6.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebang International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ebang International in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ebang International in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ebang International in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ebang International in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

