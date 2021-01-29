Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.90

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and traded as high as $14.96. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 31,320 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 27.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETB)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.