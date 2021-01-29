Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.90

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and traded as high as $14.96. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $14.94, with a volume of 31,320 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.18.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ETB)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
