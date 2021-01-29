Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEV. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 41,603 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. 11,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,268. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $14.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0471 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

