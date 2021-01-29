Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,792,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN opened at $118.29 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

