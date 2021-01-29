easyJet’s (ESYJY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised easyJet from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

easyJet stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,596. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

The Fly

