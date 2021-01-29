easyJet’s (ESYJY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised easyJet from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America raised easyJet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Liberum Capital raised easyJet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

easyJet stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. The stock had a trading volume of 34,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,596. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

