easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 850 by Berenberg Bank

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 872.68 ($11.40).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

Shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 746.60 ($9.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 807.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 659.13.

In related news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.