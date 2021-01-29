East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.30. 27,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.95. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EWBC shares. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

