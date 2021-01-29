Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eargo in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Eargo in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Eargo in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ EAR opened at $54.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.38. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $63.70.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $4.64. The company had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 million. Equities analysts expect that Eargo will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eargo stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Eargo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

