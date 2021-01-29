Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

EXP opened at $112.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $116.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.10.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 11,947 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total transaction of $1,308,793.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,418.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $722,842.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,231,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,298 shares of company stock worth $11,711,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

