Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA) rose 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 152,101 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 96,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.

About Eagle Graphite Incorporated (EGA.V) (CVE:EGA)

Eagle Graphite Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. The company holds an interest in the Black Crystal project located in the city of Nelson in British Columbia. As of May 31, 2020, it owned 6 mineral tenures covering an area of approximately 1,412 hectares of land near Nelson, British Columbia.

