Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 11th

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the bank on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ EBMT opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $22.91.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $92,541.54. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

