Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.62-1.68 for the period. Duke Realty also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58 to $1.68 EPS.

NYSE DRE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,744. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.58.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

DRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

