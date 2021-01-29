Duke Realty Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
Duke Realty has raised its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
DRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.
Duke Realty Company Profile
Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.
Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.