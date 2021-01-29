Duke Realty Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:DRE)

Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Duke Realty has raised its dividend payment by 24.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

DRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

