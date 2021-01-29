Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.00-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.22.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

