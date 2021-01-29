Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 388.7% from the December 31st total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DUFRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dufry in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dufry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Main First Bank raised shares of Dufry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.48 and a beta of 1.79. Dufry has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

