DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Reaches Market Cap of $8.89 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. One DSLA Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $446,194.00 worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.51 or 0.00063157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.59 or 0.00767350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.23 or 0.03789130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00013299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00033536 BTC.

DSLA is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,233,186,014 tokens. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com

DSLA Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

