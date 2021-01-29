Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the December 31st total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TAKOF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 733,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,668. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.26.
About Drone Delivery Canada
Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Drone Delivery Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drone Delivery Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.