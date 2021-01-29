Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Update

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the December 31st total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAKOF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 733,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,668. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.60. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.26.

About Drone Delivery Canada

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

