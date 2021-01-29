Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Shares Gap Down to $3.14

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.14, but opened at $2.63. Drive Shack shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 142,642 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Drive Shack from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $170.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Drive Shack Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Drive Shack by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Drive Shack in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Drive Shack by 159.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Drive Shack by 11.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 160,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile (NYSE:DS)

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and West Palm Beach, Florida.

