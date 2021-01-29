Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.79

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and traded as high as $21.32. Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) shares last traded at $20.93, with a volume of 76,687 shares.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$959.01 million and a PE ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

In other news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 7,000 shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,621,395.

About Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

