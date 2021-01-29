DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU) Shares Gap Down to $43.00

DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) (LON:DPEU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.00, but opened at $40.60. DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 6,401 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,710.42.

DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) Company Profile (LON:DPEU)

DP Eurasia N.V. operates corporate-owned and franchised stores under the Domino's Pizza brand. It offers pizza delivery and takeaway/eat-in services. As of June 30, 2020, it operated 754 stores, which included 542 in Turkey, 199 in Russia, nine in Azerbaijan, and four in Georgia. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Eurasia N.V. (DPEU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.