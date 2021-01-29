Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock Holdings Increased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.18.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $488,850.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,006 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,879 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

