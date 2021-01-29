Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dover were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 60.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.18.

DOV opened at $118.00 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.50.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,393.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $488,850.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 986 shares in the company, valued at $114,681.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,006 shares of company stock worth $7,563,879. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

