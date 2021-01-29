Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,190,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN grew its position in General Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,628,000 after buying an additional 1,587,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $8.32. The company has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

