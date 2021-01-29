Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 218.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after buying an additional 896,582 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares in the company, valued at $810,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. 140166 cut Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

CTVA stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

