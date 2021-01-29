Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

VIAC opened at $50.61 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

