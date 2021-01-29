Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Invests $201,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,733 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Nucor by 263.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 467,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Nucor by 209.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,586,000 after acquiring an additional 368,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 74.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other Nucor news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,476,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

