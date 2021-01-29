Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $749,000 Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 246.2% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $68.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The business’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.