Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $397,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 15.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,144 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 101,341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.