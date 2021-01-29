Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,687 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 2.2% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $75,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 173.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $229.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.53.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $237.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

