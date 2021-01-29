DopeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $335,996.75 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last week, DopeCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. DopeCoin has a market capitalization of $335,996.75 and $17,363.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DopeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00381370 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 147.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003627 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Global Digital Content (GDC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DopeCoin’s official website is www.dopecoin.com

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.