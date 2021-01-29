Donald Engel Sells 60,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) insider Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $2,691,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Donald Engel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 27th, Donald Engel sold 60,000 shares of Blink Charging stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $3,532,200.00.

BLNK stock opened at $53.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -118.11 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 152.06% and a negative net margin of 285.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 534.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

