Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $260.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $226.58.

Shares of DG stock opened at $199.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $225.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.34 and its 200 day moving average is $206.78.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 417.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $17,984,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

