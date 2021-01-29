Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.72 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.72 EPS.

DLB traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $88.11. 6,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,942. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $44.68 and a 12 month high of $97.78.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $2,739,369.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 310,709 shares of company stock valued at $26,987,678. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.25.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

