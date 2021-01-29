Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.10 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.57-0.72 EPS.

DLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.75.

DLB traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.20. The stock had a trading volume of 400,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,942. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $97.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.04 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $76,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 340,709 shares of company stock worth $29,237,678. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

