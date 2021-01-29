Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.57-0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.1 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.57-0.72 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.25.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,942. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.46. Dolby Laboratories has a 12-month low of $44.68 and a 12-month high of $97.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 21,850 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $2,053,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 834 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $76,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,709 shares of company stock worth $26,987,678 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

